GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Retirement and senior living communities in West Michigan are keeping residents safe by restricting visitors during coronavirus concerns.

Sunset Retirement Communities and Services is restricting visitations through March 31 at the following locations:

Rose Garden Homes

Waterford Place

The Manor & Villages

Brookcrest

Please call the facility for additional details.

Grace of Douglas is also restricting visitors. They implemented their limitations on March 11. The facility established visiting hours between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. However, leaders are asking family members not to visit unless it's absolutely necessary.

