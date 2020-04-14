GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army has been around for more than 150 years and is currently the largest social services organization in the United States. It has a long history of responding to crisis. However, the current COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented situations, even for the long-standing agency.

"The way we do things is changed completely,"says Major Glen Caddy the commander for the The Salvation Army Western Michigan Northern Indiana Division.

Caddy says the Salvation Army prides itself on face-to-face contact and working personally with clients. That is currently not possible under Michigan's Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order. Upwards of 80% of his staff are working remotely.

"We're still helping folks who are in need of assistance through the Homeless Assistance Program. Those caseworkers are fielding calls, making referrals and continuing to reach people's lives. They're just not doing it in the office," says Caddy. "Here at our main campus, the food pantry is still seeing people on a regular basis. They call in with their information and somebody will have a food box out to them, so it's no contact delivery for them."

Caddy says, here in Kent County, they are currently seeing an increase in the number of people asking for food assistance through the pantry.

"Again, with the Stay at Home order, Kroc Center had to close down completely. So they're not doing any meetings there, but the staff is still working," he said. "The staff is still working and some of them are doing wellness checks on their members. 1,700 of their members are over the age of 65, so they are doing regular phone calls to them make sure they're okay. In addition to our food pantry here at the main office, they are also are working with another agency in town and delivering lunches to school kids. Some of these kids are involved in the Kroc Center's after school programs and are partner schools. So, they are doing, doing a big job there."

RELATED: Kroc Center helps teach GRPS students to swim

RELATED: Salvation Army launches nationwide emotional, spiritual support hotline

RELATED: Michigan is the first state to provide meals to families affected by COVID-19 school closures

In addition to food assistance, the Salvation Army offers offers help with things like energy and housing assistance. Caddy says they are already looking ahead and preparing to meet the need for help once the state's ban on shut-offs and evictions are lifted.

"We're gearing up for a huge increase in people looking for assistance that way," says Caddy. "This time is like no time we've ever seen. In a normal disaster there is a "Ground Zero." There's a place where we go you can serve the people affected by the disaster, but here it's all around us. It could be on the desk and your office are all you know."

Caddy says it's challenging just the trying to meet needs of people while keeping staff and volunteers safe.

"And the needs change daily. So we're, we're really working at keeping on top of that and making sure that people don't lose hope in this process," he said.

In addition to services provided to community members, the Salvation Army is offering much needed support to first-responders during this crisis.

"Our Emergency Disaster Services team is heavily involved in the emergency operation center and has supported the donation and collection of personal protective equipment, as well as supporting the 26 locations that the Salvation Army supports across the state and out of our area here," says Caddy. "Just recently they delivered 50 cots to a facility in Holland where they're looking at the setting up an isolation center. They're also providing food for an isolation center in downtown Grand Rapids for homeless individuals, and they provide a respite space for first-responders who ought to have a place to come when everything is closed. So they have the ability to come in and stay socially distant in the facility but they'll have some coffee some snacks and use the restrooms or shower if they need it. So that's there for them as well.

As a faith-based organization, the Salvation Army is exempt from much of the stimulus help other organizations may get. Those interested in making a donation to help The Salvation Army efforts can do so here. Those needing information about assistance are encouraged to contact its Social Services Office at 616-459-9468.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: