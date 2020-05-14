West Michigan school districts concerned by potential cuts to budget

A senator who chairs the education budget subcommittee said on Tuesday cuts could be up to 25%.

A warning of potentially severe cuts to the state's K-12 funding has districts increasingly concerned for a school year that will undoubtedly already look different following six months of remote learning.

Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City said due to economic fallout during COVID-19, the education budget could see cuts up to 25%. The Associated Press reports that Schmidt, who chairs the K-12 education budget subcommittee, noted that this percentage is "certainly the high end," but that schools should prepare for the worst.

"We've been told to brace for cuts" said Grand Rapids Public Schools spokesperson John Helmholdt. Cuts of this magnitude are a different story.

"It would be absolutely devastating," Helmholdt said.

A 25% cut would look like a roughly $2,000 decrease from the $8,000 provided per pupil. For Grand Rapids Public Schools, the district estimates it'd be about a $30 million decrease in funding.

Helmholdt says the district's rainy day fund holds only about $8 million, and if that fund is depleted he says GRPS risks going on a state watch list.

Michigan schools received $390 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, but Helmholdt says that likely will not cover the costs accumulated amid distance learning. Districts are also being told that cuts to the current fiscal year budget are also possible.

"We're being told that we should expect a prorated cut for this current year, most of which we've already spent down," Helmholdt said.

Cuts to the current and future fiscal year budget will become more clear Friday after the release of the consensus revenue estimating conference report. But, the current outlook is bleak especially without the promise of further federal aid.

"You're talking about slashing school budgets at levels we've never seen before," said Reeths-Puffer Superintendent Steve Edwards said.

Edwards said most districts will feel the impact of cuts this severe. He suspects that it could result in layoffs, the elimination of extracurricular activities and cuts to transportation across the state.

"If districts make the significant cuts that $2,000 per person would mean, I'm not sure that the product or the outcome would be what would push our state forward," Edwards said.

Helmholdt said cuts to staff and resources are especially concerning during a school year where districts will likely need more help to ensure staff and student safety.

"It's kind of contradictory. We know we're going to have to ramp up and have a solid plan for the fall, but also know that we may have to make substantial cuts to our budget, which could also impact staffing levels," he said.

Regardless, Helmholdt said plans are being made county-wide to prepare for things like social distancing in the classroom, monitoring staff and students for symptoms and the potential of a hybrid in person and remote learning system.

The Citizens Research Council of Michigan, a nonprofit research organization, warns against the state approaching the K-12 budget with a one-size-fits-all approach. Something that Helmholdt agrees with.

"We just know that the needs are going to be greatest for the students who are most adversely impacted by the covid closure," he said, noting English language learners, high poverty and high special needs students as those most vulnerable amid the physical closure of schools. "We would really encourage our lawmakers and the governor's office to give serious thought to how we prioritize the kids that were most adversely affected."

The 2020-21 budget will need to be approved by the start of the state's fiscal year on Oct. 1.

