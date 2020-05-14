Social Distancing for Teens: How to encourage healthy interactions during a pandemic

While social distancing isn't easy for anyone, it might be most difficult for teenagers. Here's what you can do to help.

Social distancing for teens - how can we encourage healthy interaction during this time? 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens for some insight.

While all kids are struggling with the changes and increased isolation brought on by this period of sheltering in place, teens are likely to struggle most. A recent Common Sense Media survey showed that 4 in 10 teens feels “more lonely than usual.” Almost all teens responded that they miss being able to spend time with friends regularly, even though they are frequently connecting via text and social media.

Ways to support teens during this time:

Ask kids how they are feeling, and spend time really listening to them. Empathize with them and let them know you are there to support them, even though you will continue to enforce social distancing rules.

Help them stay connected via text, FaceTime, online meetings, and phone calls. Consider adapting rules about screen time to be more flexible so they can stay connected. However, be aware that overuse of time on devices can lead to unhealthy amounts of exposure to news and anxiety-provoking information, so monitor carefully.

Get creative about ways to celebrate missed milestone events at a distance, or start planning an in-person celebration when restrictions are lifted. Having something to look forward to helps reduce feelings of loneliness.

Family relationships are more important to teens now than ever, so make sure to spend quality time together as a family. Let them choose some of the activities whether it’s cooking something new together, playing a game or watching a movie they like.

Remind them that this situation won’t last forever, and that they will be able to spend time with their friends in person again relatively soon.

For more insights from Dr. Beurkens, visit her website, here.

