Some Michigan tribal casinos to start reopening as early as Friday

Four of Michigan's 12 federally recognized tribes have announced that they will start opening their casinos as early as May 29.

The four tribes, Bay Mills Indian Community, Gun Lake Tribe, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi and Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, operate a combined seven casino and gaming sites across Michigan. This includes:

Bay Mills Resort and Casino (Bay Mills Indian Community)

Kings Club Casino (Bay Mills Indian Community)

Gun Lake Casino (Gun Lake Tribe)

FireKeepers Casino (Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi)

Soaring Eagle Casino (Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe)

Soaring Eagle Slot Palace (Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe)

Saganing Eagles Landing Casino (Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe)

Each tribe's reopening date may vary as certain regions within the state begin to phase open. Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort says it will open on May 29 to a limited number of invited guests, with a broader reopening on June 1.

Firekeepers Casino also plans to open on June 1.

The casinos voluntarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but sovereign tribal governments have jurisdiction of their territories and can determine when to reopen outside of state orders.

“We believe the state’s efforts to flatten the curve are working and have worked. We have positioned ourselves to safely open and welcome our guests’ return,” said Jamie Stuck, chairperson of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Tribal Council. “COVID-19 has impacted all aspects of everyday life and, as such, the casinos will operate under a ‘new normal.”

The casinos will implement new procedures and protocols, including:

Limiting the number of guests inside the casino

Checking the temperature of guests before entrance and denying entry to those with a temperature of 100.4 F, in accordance with CDC guidelines

Requiring staff to wear personal protective equipment, which includes masks and gloves

Limiting the number of available slot machines and table games for play to adhere to social distancing guidelines

Enhanced cleaning procedures for monitoring and sanitizing common touch points throughout the casino

Enforcement of hygienic practices for staff and guests

Reducing food and drink service options to limit human-to-human contact

Dedicating a portion of team members to continuously clean and sanitize

Each tribes' new procedures will vary, but they are overseen by a tribal gaming commission who regulates many aspects of the casinos and gaming sites.

“Tribal casinos in Michigan have over 30 years of experience in a fast-paced, evolving environment,” said Timothy J. Davis, chief of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Tribal Council. “Just as they have adapted to the changing gaming landscape, they’ve undergone meticulous care in devising new procedures in order to ensure healthy and safe practices.”

Some of the casinos are doing soft openings to test their protocols before completely opening. The public should check the casino's website for opening information.

