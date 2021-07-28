Spectrum Health to require COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

The requirement includes "all team members medical staff, students, volunteers and contractors."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health announced Wednesday it will require the COVID-19 vaccine for all staff.

According to release from Spectrum, the requirement includes "all team members medical staff, students, volunteers and contractors."

“We must do all we can to take care of each other and our community. Together, our actions will serve to save lives and shorten the impact of the pandemic – both clear benefits to the public good," said Spectrum Health President & CEO Tina Freese Decker. "We thoroughly reviewed the scientific evidence and interviewed and debated with experts, both internal and external, to understand the facts. After robust conversations and time spent reviewing the science behind the vaccines, we reached our conclusion.”

Spectrum Health said it would require the COVID-19 vaccine within eight weeks of the FDA approving the first vaccine and will consider exemptions as required by law.

Spectrum Health did not say how it would enforce the requirement but added the health care provider may decide to act more quickly if it sees a risk to employees and the public as a result of the delta variant or other variants.

