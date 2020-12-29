State: About 71,000 in Michigan received virus vaccinations

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services says it has received 231,075 doses of both vaccines.

About 71,000 people have received the first of two rounds of coronavirus vaccinations in Michigan, where more than 480,000 virus cases have been confirmed.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have already been distributed to hospitals, local health departments and tribal health clinics. The state says residents and staff at skilled nursing homes began receiving the Moderna vaccine on Monday.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services says it has received 231,075 doses of both vaccines. On Sunday and Monday, Michigan confirmed another 3,239 cases and 60 deaths, taking the total cases in the state to 480,508 and deaths to 12,089.

