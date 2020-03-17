GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Dental Association is strongly recommending dental offices close to patients seeking preventive and elective care, and limit treatment to necessary cases and emergencies only.

The association is requesting dentists to close their offices to those elective care patients starting March 17. That closure would last for two weeks.

State restrictions ordered by Governor Gretchen Whitmer Monday do not require dental offices to close. The restrictions will temporarily close theaters, bars, casinos, gyms and limit restaurants to carry-out and a delivery orders. It does not apply to office buildings, grocery stories, pharmacies, health care facilities and warehouse and distribution centers.

The MDA said a number of offices in the state have also reported a shortage of masks and other dental supplies. The association says supplies are limited.

Health officials say COVID-19 is spread through person-to-person contact and while dentists often wash their hands, sanitize tools and their work place, the closures are precautionary. President Donald Trump said in a briefing Monday that coronavirus could be around through the summer, but health officials hope that by taking extreme precautionary measures now life will be back to normal sooner than that.

Officers are expected to reopen March 31.

More information about the MDA's recommendations can be found on their website.

