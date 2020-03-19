GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State officials announced Wednesday afternoon that there are at least 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, county officials have now learned two of them are in Kent County.

There are now seven confirmed cases total in the county.

Kent County Health Department Director Dr. Adam London said in a daily update Wednesday evening that the department is working to learn more about the two most recent patients.

London said he believes the number of confirmed cases statewide is actually much higher than the 110 recorded cases because testing has been so limited. London said a strain on resources is why the county is not able to provide drive-thru testing.

"I would love to do more drive-thru testing here in Kent county, and so would many of our health care partners," London said.

The challenge, he said, is that the county does not have enough test kits, viral sample tubes or medical safety supplies to support additional testing centers. Currently, London said the county is making plans with medical providers to open more sites when possible.

"As soon as test kits and medical safety supplies become available, we can pull those triggers and get some additional testing locations established," he said.

More information about the state's latest 30 confirmed cases is expected to come out in the 2 p.m. web update Thursday.

