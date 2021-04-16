USDA grants available for Michigan farmers impacted by pandemic

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 11, 2021.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan specialty crop producers and dairy farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible for new assistance from the USDA.

The USDA made a $330 million investment that was first announced earlier this month as part of the USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.

The assistance includes $169.9 million for the Specialty Crop Block Grant (SCBGP) Program, $75 million for the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program, and about $80 million in payments to cotton producers.

USDA will also implement the Dairy Donation Program, which will facilitate the timely donation of dairy products to nonprofit organizations that distribute food to persons in need and prevent and minimize food waste.

The program encourages the dairy industry to process and donate surplus milk supplies as it moves through the spring surplus milk production season.

For more information about grant eligibility, visit the SCBGP website. For more information on how to apply for the grants, visit www.grants.gov. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 11, 2021.

