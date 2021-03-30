Vaccine clinic expands to 16+ at DeVos Place

People 16 and older are now able to receive the COVID-19 vaccines at the Devos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The vaccine clinic at DeVos Place has expanded access to younger people Tuesday.

Now people 16 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic in downtown Grand Rapids at the DeVos Place.

Monday was the largest single-day clinic in Michigan to date, according to the state health department.

The large scale clinic, which is the result of a partnership between the Kent County Health Department, Spectrum Health and Mercy Health Saint Mary's, has sat empty at times awaiting vaccine supply, despite having the capacity to vaccinate upwards of 20,000 people per day.

As of Monday, the clinic's waitlist, which is run by Spectrum Health, has been cleared for those currently eligible.

This eligibility expansion announcement is only for the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place.

For more information on other clinics visit vaccinatewestmi.com.

You can also call the Spectrum Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 833-755-0696. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

