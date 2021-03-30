ZPS middle and high schools going remote March 31 and April 1

According to the district, students are being quarantined and attendance has been between 65% and 75% in the middle school and high school buildings.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Zeeland Public Schools students in middle school and high school are switching to remote learning on March 31 and April 1.

According to the district, students are being quarantined and attendance has been between 65% and 75% in the middle school and high school buildings. Normally, the district expects 95% attendance.

Wednesday will follow a remote late start EVEN schedule, while Thursday will follow a remote late start ODD schedule. Specific schedules will be shared directly from the school buildings.

Students in grades 6-12 can order meals available for pick up at ZEHS or ZWHS each day. Orders must be placed prior to 8 am through the Remote Learning Deli. This link can also be found on the ZPS Food Service webpage.

Attendance at the elementary level remains consistent and does not require any change to scheduling.

ZPS plans to return to in-person learning for all grades on Monday, April 12.

