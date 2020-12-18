Wayne County sheriff dies from COVID-19 complications

DETROIT — Benny Napoleon, the sheriff of Michigan’s largest county and a former Detroit police chief, has died.
Napoleon spent weeks in the hospital with COVID-19. He was Wayne County sheriff since 2009.
Tiffani Jackson says her 65-year-old father died Thursday at Henry Ford Hospital with family present.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who defeated Napoleon for mayor in 2013, says he can't think of a local leader “more loved and admired than Benny.”
