GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — President Trump is now calling himself "a wartime president" and plans to use is authority to fight the virus and protect the economy.

Trump announced, on Wednesday, he's prepared to invoke the Defense Production Act. That would allow the government to marshal the private sector. He said he is also working on a $500 billion stimulus package that would make direct payments to Americans, as early as next month.

The plan would also funnel cash to businesses to help keep workers on payroll. This comes as the U.S. Treasury Secretary warns unemployment could hit 20%, if the proper steps aren't taken.

As concerns of unemployment grow, COVID-19 forces changes in West Michigan's top unemployment agency. Starting this week, job-seekers will have limited access to West Michigan Works! service centers. The centers offer a hub where the unemployed can connect with potential employers.

"West Michigan Works! provides services to not only our job seeker customers but our business community as well. So our goal is to help individuals find in meaningful self sustaining employment at the same time assisting our employer community and filling their talent needs. So we have two main divisions working on those efforts," says Angie Barksdale, the agency's chief operating officer.

West Michigan Works! is one of the area's most valuable employment resources. The agency is part of a statewide system and serves seven West Michigan counties: Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon and Ottawa. Barksdale says on any given week, they see between 3,000 to 4,000 visitors. Now, like so many others businesses and agencies, they're forced to alter day-to-day operations, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Prior to today, you could walk into our service centers and see every one of our computer banks full and at capacity with somebody doing job search activities. We would have workshops happening with anywhere from 15 to 20 people, some of those were mandatory activities for individuals and some are people just trying to find their new path," she says. "We have hiring events with employers, in another room, doing on-site interviews and making job offers. So all of that has kind of changed."

Effective immediately, service centers are moving to an appointment-based model. Appointments can be made by calling a local West Michigan Works! service center. Barksdale says those who show up without an appointment will not be turned away. However, if the service center is at-capacity they will need to wait to enter the building. She says appointments will be offered on a limited basis and virtual and phone appointments will be prioritized.

