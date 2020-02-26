ALLENDALE, Mich. — Some West Michigan universities – and schools around the U.S. – are sending study abroad students home due to concerns over the spreading COVID-19 virus.

"They blocked the village off and all the other villages...then they blocked the nearby city off," said Dylan Tulett. "That was pretty scary."

The senior at Western Michigan University was studying in Beijing and visiting his girlfriend's small village in the southwestern Guizhou province. Tulett was stuck there for four weeks, while his school and family tried to secure his return.

"We're still not exactly sure who got me out, there were a lot of different parties," he said. "Eventually three government officials came and picked me up."

Tulett returned to the states on Feb. 17 and is currently in a two-week quarantine at his Grand Rapids home. He does not feel any symptoms.

"My health is good," Tulett said. "I've been in contact with my local doctor, so it's looking good."

Western Michigan recently prohibited all travel to China until further notice. The school did not respond as to whether it is bringing students home from any other countries.

Grand Valley State University is also prohibiting students from studying abroad in China or South Korea over the summer. The university has no students currently in China, but a handful from South Korea will return soon.

"We were able to keep some from going because of the late start date of the programs," said Dr. Michael Vrooman, GVSU's interim chief international officer. "Other who have left we reached out yesterday to say, 'You need to come home now.'"

The university is also monitoring conditions for students in Japan and Italy, while working with others on finding alternatives programs in other countries.

"Not every student is able to do that or interested in doing that, so we're working with each individual student on a case-by-case basis," Vrooman said.

Universities and colleges across the U.S. and world have postponed or canceled programs in China and other affected countries due to the virus.

"We're looking at a number of different factors," Vrooman said. "Each program is going to have to make [its own] call."

