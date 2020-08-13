Whitmer requests full funding for Michigan National Guard

“States across the country are already struggling with balancing their budgets to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic."

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he fully fund the Michigan National Guard forces during their COVID-19 response through December 31, 2020.

Last week, the president made the decision to federally fund Guard activities at only 75% in every state except Florida, Texas, Arizona, Connecticut, and California, leaving states across the country with an additional cost during an unprecedented public health, economic, and budget crisis. Title 32 authority, which allows Guard members to receive federal pay and benefits, was previously set to expire on August 21 due to a deadline set by the Trump Administration.

“States across the country are already struggling with balancing their budgets to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to provide essential services to their citizens. Michigan needs the president to fully fund the use of the Michigan National Guard so our guardsmen and women can continue to provide crucial parts of our emergency response, like conducting testing and screening, distributing personal protective equipment, and assisting at food banks across the state,” Whitmer said.

“The president’s decision to grant full federal funding would directly impact our state’s ability to re-engage our economy while continuing to keep our communities, seniors, and vulnerable populations safe.”

Last week, President Trump authorized the use of Michigan National Guard forces for COVID-19 response through December 31, 2020. While Title 32 had been funded at 100 percent federal expense, the President has imposed a 25 percent state cost share for the state of Michigan from August 21 to December 31, 2020.

