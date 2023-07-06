Eastern Equine Encephalitis positive mosquito sample collected in Barry County

Michigan labs returned a positive EEE sample from mosquitos collected in Barry County on June 30. You're urged to protect yourself from bites to avoid infection.

BARRY COUNTY, Michigan — It's time to get out the bug spray.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department said a sample of mosquitos collected in Barry County on June 30 returned positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

You're urged to take precautions to avoid getting bit by mosquitos.

Even though there have been cases of EEE in people or animals in the area, health officials warn you can get infected with just one bite from a mosquito carrying the virus.

Anyone can get sick from EEE, health officials say. And people under 15 and over 50 years old are at the greatest risk of severe disease from an EEE infection.

"EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33% fatality rate in people who become ill,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, in a press release earlier this week.

Symptoms of EEE include a sudden onset of fever, chills and body and joint aches that can progress to severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis.

If you think you are experiencing these symptoms, you should contact a medical provider. Permanent brain damage, coma and death may occur in some cases.

Stay healthy and protect yourself from mosquito bites:

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-approved products to exposed skin or clothing. Always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to keep mosquitos outside. • At least once a week, empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused children’s pools, old tires and other water-holding containers where mosquitos can lay eggs.

Health officials say Horses are also vulnerable to EEE, with a 90% fatality rate in horses that become ill. The disease is not spread by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recommends that owners protect their horses by:

Talking to their veterinarian about vaccinating horses against EEE and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Placing horses and other livestock in a barn under fans during peak mosquito activity (from dusk to dawn).

Using an insect repellant on animals that is approved for the species.

Contacting a veterinarian if an animal shows signs of illness. As of June 30, more than 600 mosquito pools had been tested in Michigan during 2023. In addition to the recent discovery in Barry County, a mosquito pool in Bay County also tested positive for EEE, and a mosquito pool in Saginaw County tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus.

In 2022, there were no human cases of EEE, however, EEE caused the death of three horses from Eaton, Roscommon and St. Joseph counties and one bird from Houghton County.

In 2021, there was one human case of EEE. In 2020, there were four human cases of EEE, two of which were fatal.

In 2019, Michigan had 10 cases of EEE, six of which were fatal.

For more information about EEE, visit Michigan.gov/EEE.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.