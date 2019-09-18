GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's not a new virus, but statewide health departments are seeing an increase in Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), the mosquito-borne virus that can kill.

From 2009 to 2018 there were seven total cases in Michigan. Compare that to today's numbers where there are seven confirmed cases this year alone.

The Kent County Health Department does not want you to panic or worry about any and every mosquito bite you may currently be scratching.

If you start experiencing flu-like symptoms shortly after getting a bite, that's when the health department recommends you see a doctor.

"Fever, chills, body aches, joint aches and things like that," Kent County Health Department Epidemiologist Brian Hartl said.

Four new cases have been confirmed in southwest Michigan. Two have been fatal.

"Thirty-three percent of individuals who are infected with it actually die from the infection, so that's a pretty high mortality rate with EEE," Hartl said.

The virus can lead to Encephalitis, or swelling of the brain.

"It's a more serious infection than the West Nile Virus," Hartl said.

The Kent County Health Department isn't advising that you stay indoors all day — just use common sense and be aware. Use bug spray with DEET before going outdoors, wear long sleeves and pants, dump standing water and fix any screens that may be damaged.

"Even though we've had an outbreak here in the state of Michigan, it's still a very rare condition," Hartl said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends, in the five Southwest Michigan counties that have been impacted by human EEE cases and St. Joseph, Genesee and Lapeer counties, to reschedule outdoor activities that take place after dusk.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.