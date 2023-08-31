Get free COVID tests at Kent District Libraries

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services provided Kent District Libraries with free COVID tests for the public.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — With the summer COVID surge just beginning, the Kent District Library (KDL) system is offering free tests to the public.

Residents can visit any KDL library to pick up a test while supplies last.

You are limited to one test box per person. Each test box contains two COVID tests. The tests are completely free.

KDL does recommend calling ahead to make sure that the branch you are planning on visiting still has tests available. The number to call is (616) 784-2007.

The tests are supplied to KDL libraries by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

KDL says they are happy to provide this service for the community.

"We like to support our community and make sure everyone's healthy and able to come visit," said Mikki Henry, a spokesperson for KDL.

KDL has 20 libraries in the county. You can find one close to you by visiting KDL.org.

