x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Good To Go

There is help for women who suffer with hot flashes

Hot flashes can be a real nuisance, but hear from a nurse practitioner on what can be done to help.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Woman experiencing a hot flash.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Women of a certain age will tell you that hot flashes are a THING, and for some women they can be a real nuisance.

Natasha Peoples is a Nurse Practitioner with Spectrum Health and she joined us to talk about the basics of hot flashes.  

For more information on Women’s Health at Spectrum Health, visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/womens-health

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com. 