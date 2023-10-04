Michigan Senate approves prescription drug affordability board

The board will help identify cost-saving opportunities with the ability to set upper payment limits on the most expensive prescription drugs.

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday the Michigan Senate passed Senate Bills 483-485. The bills were sponsored by Sens. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton), Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-Bay City) and Veronica Klinefelt (D-Eastpointe). The bills aim to create an independent Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB) in Michigan.

The bill would also ensure medical service providers, insurance companies and Medicaid comply with it, helping lower prescription drug costs for all consumers.

“Too many people in our state are having to choose between affording food and the medication they need. This is an issue that's only getting worse, and it's time to act,” said Sen. Camilleri. “With today's passage in the Senate, we're one critical step closer to establishing a Prescription Drug Affordability Board and ensuring equitable access to vital medications for every Michigander.”

PDAB will help identify cost-saving opportunities with the ability to set upper payment limits on the most expensive prescription drugs. The board would also bring accountability, oversight and transparency to the prescription drug industry. Recommendations by the board will be a resource for residents, patients, medical professionals and policymakers.

“Too many Michiganders are priced out of their own health,” said Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids). “It can be challenging enough to deal with a life-changing diagnosis and adding enormous medication bills on top of that stress can be unbearable. Today, we’re taking action to change that. The Prescription Drug Affordability Board can make the system work better for everyone and reduce financial barriers to wellness. We’re proud to vote ‘yes’ on a measure that will make our state a more affordable place to live and thrive.”

Republican State. Sen. Ruth Johnson has plans to reintroduce a bill that would make it easier to import cheaper prescription medication from Canada into Michigan.

SB 563 would allow Michigan to establish such a program. Eight states have already passed similar legislation.

"Many Michigan families are struggling to make ends meet with higher prices on everyday items, but the difficulty to afford lifesaving and quality-of-life medications has been going on for decades,” said Johnson, (R-Holly). “Michigan patients can pay up to nine times more than people in Canada for necessary prescriptions. It’s not fair or reasonable.

“The price of the popular Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic is $936 in the United States for a one-month supply, but it is only $147 in Canada. That is a difference of 537%.,” Johnson said.

