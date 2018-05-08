State and county health officials report two individuals exposed to swine at the Fowlerville Family Fair contracted influenza A.

Several pigs from the fair tested positive for swine flu on July 27.

“We are urging those who visited the swine barn at the Fowlerville Fair to monitor their health and follow up with their healthcare provider if they start feeling ill,” Dr. Eden Wells, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chief medical executive, said in a Friday news release. “It can take up to 10 days for symptoms to appear and some individuals can develop serious complications.”

According to state health officials, tests are underway to determine if the flu viruses found in the swine and the individuals are the same strain.

Additional fair attendees have reported influenza-like illness and are being tested, officials say.

Pigs at the fair that tested positive for swine flu or were exposed to other sick pigs were quarantined and then auctioned off to buyers.

Symptoms of swine flu in people include fever, cough, runny nose, body aches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. It can lead to pneumonia and death, even in healthy people.

There is no vaccine for swine flu. Antiviral drugs such as Tamiflu and Relenza may treat swine flu in humans.

Health officials recommend taking the following steps to prevent the spread of any illness:

Refrain from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings.

Do not take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers or similar items into pig areas.

Anyone who is at high risk of serious flu complications and is planning to attend a fair should avoid pigs and swine barns.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Avoid contact with pigs if you have flu-like symptoms.

If you are sick, stay home from work or school until your illness is over.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it and wash your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Anyone who suspects they may have been exposed to swine flu is asked to call their health care provider or the on-call nurse at the Livingston County Health Department at 517-522-6882.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Livingston Daily