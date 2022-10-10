Mosaic Counseling to expand to Kent County

Currently offering services in Ottawa County, Mosaic is excited to serve those seeking mental health help in Kent County as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — October is Depression and Mental Health Awareness Month, and Monday is World Mental Health Day. Efforts have grown in recent years to combat the stigma surrounding mental health disorders to make it easier to discuss them and get helpful treatment.

Psychologist Sarah Lewakowski is the Executive Director of Mosaic Counseling in Grand Haven. She joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings to talk about how demand for their services is higher than ever.

Sarah said that there have been many instances where people with insurance coverage have a hard time finding a therapist because they are limited by their carrier. That's one of the reasons that Mosaic never turns anyone away. They will work with patients to determine how much or how little to charge for appointments.

Mosaic began their work in Ottawa County, starting first in Grand Haven and expanding to Holland. Now they are expanding services to Grand Rapids.

Community funding is crucial for Mosaic. They have a fundraiser coming up on Nov. 3. It's called an "Evening at Tiffany's." 13 ON YOUR SIDE'S Emily Scarlett is going to emcee. Visit their website for more information.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.