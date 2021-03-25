Need to dial area code for local numbers? It's for a good reason

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number will become 9-8-8 IN 2022. For that to happen, Michiganders will need to add the area code to all their calls.

MICHIGAN, USA — Last July, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the number 9-8-8 to become the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

However, that means some changes were necessary by telecommunications carriers for this to happen. For many Michiganders, that means needing to add the area code when dialing local numbers.

This affects four Michigan area codes: 616, 810, 906, and 989. According to the State of Michigan, this is because 988 is assigned to some customers in those codes as a working prefix. The FCC ordered the addition of the area code to prevent problems reaching the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Customers should start noticing the change beginning April 24. It becomes mandatory on October 24.

While the phone change happens this year, it will not be until July 16, 2022, when calling 988 will reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Until that time, anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts, or know someone who is, should continue to call 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

However, a local suicide prevention worker said this change in number could make a big difference.

"We want to remove as many barriers as humanly possible," said Andrew Boekestein, strategic project manager at Network 180, "between that person who is stuck, and languishing in a state of contemplating suicide, and that lifeline where we can talk them out, and offer them hope and some support."

Boekestein said Network 180 is one of the groups of professionals who answer many of the Lifeline calls. They also provide additional resources to anyone facing challenges with mental health.

"Don't feel like your call, your concern, isn't big enough, or you're not serious enough about suicide, or you're too young," said Boekestein, "We even have very young people, children, call this line sometimes. And, we're so glad that they do. Really, anybody can call the number."

You can also text the lifeline at 741-741.

