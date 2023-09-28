Some patients have trouble finding new COVID-19 vaccine in stock at pharmacies

The State of Michigan says providers update availability to vaccines.gov, and patients can use the website to find a vaccine provider near them.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Two weeks ago, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new COVID-19 vaccine, approving both a Pfizer and Moderna version of the shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a new booster for Americans six months and older.

Gene Mann, a Kentwood resident, tried to get his new booster this week. After trying multiple pharmacies, he walked away without one.

"They said they didn't have but 30 shots," said Mann, "And no need for me to come."

He said he was told to make an appointment for a later date, but "they might even run out."

"That kind of puzzled me," said Mann, "30 Shots? And we just coming from COVID."

This was at a West Michigan Meijer pharmacy. He then tried another Meijer location, a Walgreens and CVS.

"So I go back to CVS," said Mann, "I said, 'Let me try them, their pharmacies.' And I get, lo and behold, I get the same answer. Walgreens, same answer."

The vaccine was approved just two weeks ago.

According to a spokesperson for Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), they expect supply to improve over time and are aware demand may be higher than supply at this time. This vaccine rollout is much different than the original round of COVID-19 vaccines. Instead of the state supplying providers, providers are getting regular shipments as it is a commercial product now.

MDHHS said if one provider runs out, other providers in the state should have supply. Vaccine providers are reporting availability to Vaccines.gov. Patients can use that website to find a vaccine provider near them.

Walgreens encouraged patients to schedule an appointment in advance. In a statement, the pharmacy chain said: "We are working closely with our distributor to ensure stores have the necessary supply to support the demand in their communities. Simultaneously, we are continuing to update Walgreens.com and our app with real-time appointment availability so patients have accurate information. Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment or call ahead to confirm vaccine availability."

