'Immunize at ArtPrize' | You can get a COVID-19 or flu vaccine at ArtPrize this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — You can cross two things off your to-do list this weekend. While walking around ArtPrize, you can get your COVID-19 shot and your annual flu vaccine.

Immunize at ArtPrize, hosted by the SpartanNash Pharmacy Team, is back in its second year. You can visit the Grand Gallery at DeVos Place, located at 303 Monroe Ave NW, on Saturday or Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No appointment is necessary, and the vaccines are free.

"Last year, our immunization pop-up was a resounding success, extending a vital public health service beyond the confines of our pharmacy walls. We seized the opportunity again this year to provide immunizations at ArtPrize, furthering our commitment to accessible healthcare," shared Amy Ellis, Director of Clinical Care & Pharmacy Operations for SpartanNash.

The vaccines will be available to anyone 5 and older. All you'll need is a government issued photo ID and an insurance card.

