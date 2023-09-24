'Moonbeams' mosaic spreads message of connection, togetherness at Artprize

Created by patients of Beaumont Children's Hospital and community supporters, the mosaic was based on a cherished hospital tradition.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A source of calm beauty for those in need has now made its way to ArtPrize 2.0.

An art therapist at Beaumont Children's Hospital in Royal Oak, Erin Shahly, hopes to spread an important message through the community-created "Moonbeams" mosaic.

"I think it's all about connections, so, kind of thinking how we connect with each other, and how we can support each other," Shahly said. "And I think the more you look at it, you find different ways and different objects to connect with."

It's based on a cherished tradition at Beaumont called Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams.

"So, every night in December, right around eight o'clock, the community members kind of gather together and they shine flashlights up to the patients in the fifth floor," Shahly explained. "And then, the patients kind of gather together at the windows and shine flashlights down just with the idea that, you know, we support you, you're not alone, and kind of also a way to say goodnight to our patients."

Six and a half months and a lot of glue later, community members and hundreds of patients were able to create an homage to a message that touches the hearts of thousands each year.

"I think one of my favorite parts is whenever we asked the patients to help with that, they could choose any piece they want to glue down," Shahly said. "We would say, 'Hold it down for 10 seconds and send a positive wish up to one of our patients.' So, I feel like it's filled with positive wishes and kind of good energy."

The art itself, Shahly said, can bring a sense of peace to those hoping and fighting for a better tomorrow.

"Many patients rely on art as a creative outlet, especially when they're in a situation where they don't feel empowered, you know, you're scared in the hospital, you don't know what's going to happen," Shahly said. "So, even something as simple as painting or crayons or coloring, gluing, you know, those are things that engage your mind and keep you occupied."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.