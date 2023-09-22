ArtPrize reveals 2023 competition's Top 25

This year, for the first time, Artprize has extended the opportunity for 25 additional artists across all five categories to qualify for second and third place.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a week and a half, over 950 entries and 31,566 total votes the first round of voting for ArtPrize is over and some of the most popular pieces have been launched into the top 25 qualifying them for the grand prize of $125,000.

This year, for the first time, ArtPrize has extended the opportunity for 25 additional artists across all five categories to qualify for second and third place, winning $50,000 and $25,000 respectively.

The five categories are 2D, 3D, Digital, Installation and Time-based.

“While honoring the voice of public participation, our intention is to broaden engagement and

opportunity to more artists across the city and various categories by extending the 2nd and 3rd

prize qualification pool to the top 50 publicly voted pieces," said Catlin Whitington, ArtPrize Executive Director. "Most importantly, we hope everyone has been inspired by this past week’s entries and goes out to explore and discover new art and connect with this amazing city.”

Voting will continue for the second round. When you find a piece you want to cast a vote for, there will be a QR code on the artist's label that you can scan. The code will take you to a website to cast your vote. You can also enter the artist's five-digit Artist ID to vote for an entry.

In order to vote, you must have a cell phone and be within the ArtPrize district boundaries at least once between Sept. 14 and Sept. 28.

Jurors will evaluate their category selections alongside the public’s final votes for first, second, and third place in the juried awards in the coming weeks.

The awards ceremony announcing the winners will be held Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.

HERE IS THE TOP 25 FINALISTS:

