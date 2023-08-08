Roosevelt Park welcomes new pharmacy clinic

Trinity Health's new 2,000-square-foot retail pharmacy offers walk-up counter service and a drive-up window. It's open to everyone, and has Spanish-speaking staff.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trinity Health just opened a $1.5 million, 2,000-square-foot retail pharmacy in the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood in Grand Rapids.

Located in the same building as Trinity Health Medical Group, Clínica Santa María features a walk-up or drive-up service open to anyone, not just patients there.

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Trinity Health Pharmacy - Roosevelt Park offers walk-in immunizations, comprehensive medical reviews with a pharmacist, prescription services and more. It will be closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The facility has on-site Spanish-speaking staff as well as access to translation services.

Trinity Health Pharmacies work with providers and the Trinity Health Patient Assistance Program to help patients overcome financial barriers that sometimes make it hard to get medications.

“We are thrilled to open Trinity Health Pharmacy – Roosevelt Park. The name for the pharmacy was carefully selected after conversations with the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association, to illustrate that anyone can fill prescriptions at our pharmacy whether or not they are a current patient of Clínica Santa María,” said Carmen Docter, pharmacy manager at Trinity Health Grand Rapids. “This pharmacy is open for all community members, and we are hopeful this location will provide easier access for many patients.”

Beyond prescription medications, you can find over-the-counter medications and supplies, like bandages, pain relievers, cough and cold medications and vitamins.

This facility offers help for the underserved, unhoused, migrants and uninsured throughout the community. The clinic is staffed by eight providers and several specialists.

Other Trinity Health Pharmacy locations in the area include Cathedral Square, Trinity Health Wege Medical Center, Hudsonville, Rockford and Byron Center.

