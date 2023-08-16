'Faith will continue on' | Priests remain committed to serving community after two historic churches close

The Diocese of Grand Rapids says the closures are due to a low number of parishioners.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Michigan — Two historic Catholic churches are planning to soon close in the Muskegon area.

The Diocese of Grand Rapids shares it's because of a low number of parishioners.

The churches, Sacred Heart Church in Muskegon Heights and Our Lady of Grace in Muskegon, have been a staple in the area for around 100 years.

"The parish has a really proud legacy and history," said Father Douglas Braun, Pastor at Sacred Heart and St. Thomas.

Sacred Heart was born during the pandemic of 1919 and they're concluding their mission around the time of the pandemic of 2020.

"At one point, it was one of the largest parishes in the Diocese. It had a very flourishing school."

Our Lady of Grace is just as historic. It's closing one year shy of its 100th birthday.

"It originally served Italian immigrants who came to the United States," said Father Kyle Kilpatrick, Pastor of Our Lady of Grace and St. Mary's in downtown Muskegon.

Throughout the years, the priests say the number of parishioners has dwindled greatly.

"The pandemic hasn't helped," said Father Braun. "We lost a number of people and we've always been an older community. We've had 120 funerals since 2015 and eight baptisms."

Once the churches close, five parishes will remain in the Muskegon area.

Our Lady of Grace parishioners will merge with St. Mary's.

"We'll still have responsibility to the people of this area," said Father Kilpatrick. "Our mission is still to serve people in the Jackson Hill neighborhood and we remain committed to that. It just wasn't sustainable to have two large worship facilities so close together. They're within one mile of each other."

The priests say although a sad time, God's work lives on through the people.

"People at Sacred Heart are going to be experiencing a death, but the core of the Christian message is also resurrection and we know they're going to find a new home," said Father Braun.

Sacred Heart Church is planning on closing on Sunday, Sep. 24 after the final mass, presided over by Bishop Walkowiak.

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church will be closing on Aug. 26.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.