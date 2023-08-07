2 Muskegon County churches closing due to low attendance

Sacred Heart Church in Muskegon Heights and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Muskegon will both close in the next two months.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Two Muskegon County churches are closing in the coming months due to low attendance.

Sacred Heart Church is planning on closing on Sunday, Sep. 24 after the final mass, presided over by Bishop Walokowiak.

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church will be closing on Aug. 26.

The Diocese of Grand Rapids says that the churches are closing due to a low number of parishioners.

