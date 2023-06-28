East Grand Rapids community divided on how to save Catholic school

The St. Stephen Catholic Parish has proposed to close its K-8 school as enrollment numbers plummet.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 100 people packed the gym at St. Stephen Catholic School on Wednesday night, and every single one of them seemed to have a story about how much they love the school and the community it represents.

That's why they care so much about saving the school from closure.

Father Scott Nolan invited the community to Wednesday night's meeting to hear their thoughts about the parish's proposal to close the school. Enrollment has plummeted in recent years. There are only 48 students enrolled for next school year.

Almost all the people at Wednesday night's meeting wanted to find a way to keep the school open.

"I'd like to hear a commitment toward a solid effort to keep the school from closing, even if there are deficiencies in both a budget and an enrollment now, as well as in the faculty numbers. I'd like to hear a plan to keep what they can have the school up and running," said Jim Enright, whose two children attended St. Stephen.

"This was an incredible environment to be in as a parent or a student or someone who worked here. It was that way every day. It was a unique and treasurable experience, and I'd like to frankly see other kids have that opportunity."

How to save the school is more of a contentious issue. One person at Wednesday night's meeting said St. Stephen needed to market itself better. Another person said members of the community need to get more involved.

One issue that drew a great deal of attention at Wednesday night's meeting was whether the school, under its current administration, is as welcoming to people of different backgrounds as it once was. Roz Sullivan, whose children went to St. Stephen, doesn't think so.

"What is so heartbreaking is that when [Father Nolan] came, he felt that he needed to immediately chart a new course, instead of taking the time to truly understand the community," she said.

"The very essence of St. Stephen's School and Parish, that welcoming newness, within weeks started to change."

Sullivan said that at one time, non-Catholic students were barred from attending all-school Mass, or they were asked to sit behind their Catholic classmates. Sullivan gave an impassioned speech at Wednesday night's meeting and Father Nolan asked her to leave. Many others, who agreed with Sullivan, left too.

But several other parents who remained told 13 On Your Side that they do believe St. Stephen is a welcoming place. Principal Elizabeth Black agrees.

"All of our children attend Mass together, and we have a high amount of non-Catholics in our community. We welcome all who are excited by our mission to be together, and it has attracted Catholics and non-Catholics. We have a beautiful history of welcoming the community," Black said.

"I'm very committed to the community, and I know that there's wounds and healing that needs to happen, and we're happy to be here together."

Black says the parish will make a final decision about whether to close the school on the week of July 8. If you did not get a chance to attend Wednesday's meeting, you can submit your feedback to Black via email at eblack@ststephenparish.com.

