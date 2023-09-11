Muskegon's USS Silversides Museum opens 'Patriot Day' exhibit

The exhibit offers visitors a look at two portions of the North tower from the World Trade Center which collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The USS Silversides Museum in Muskegon, MI opened a "Patriot Day" exhibit on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the United States.

The exhibit offers visitors a look at two portions of the North tower from the World Trade Center which collapsed that day.

Even though the exhibit didn't technically open until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, people showed up to the museum as early as 10 in the morning to see it.

The museum staff said one visitor stuck out to them, a firefighter who asked to pray over the beams.

Bethann Egan, who works at the museum, described the experience as breathtaking, "to think at, you know, the lives that were lost. And then here is another fire department who has helped load it. And now another fire department who has helped unload it was pretty amazing."

The exhibit comes from a children's hospital and is designed for children.

Museum staff members said the exhibit provides the perfect opportunity to talk to your kids about what happened that day in an age-appropriate way.

The exhibit will remain at the museum until June of 2024.

