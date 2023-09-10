Michigan State Capitol prepares to lower flags in remembrance of 9/11

The order comes on the eve of the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday, September 10th Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags within the Michigan State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, September 11, 2023.

The order comes on the eve of the 22nd anniversary of the September 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. The flags being lowered is a way to honor and remember all who lost their lives or sacrificed their lives for others, including first responders.

“On September 11th, also known as Patriot Day, we remember those we lost, honor those who serve, and commit ourselves to standing up for our values,” said Governor Whitmer. “The attacks on 9/11 took thousands of American lives and forever changed our nation. Decades later, we must strengthen our commitment to our core values—freedom and opportunity—and remind one another of our shared bonds as Americans. This Patriot Day, I encourage Michiganders to come together in a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. local time and participate in local community service or charitable giving. Let’s have each other’s backs and remember that we stand united.”

Whitmer's office also encouraged any and all Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations to display the flag at half-staff. They reminded everyone that the correct way to lower the flag to half-staff is to first hoist it to the peak for an instant, and then lower it to half-staff. Before the flag is lowered for the day, the process should be reversed.

All flags should be returned to full staff on September 12, 2023.

