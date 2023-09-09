Memorial Stair Climb honors firefighters ahead of September 11th anniversary

The opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb returns Saturday morning. The annual event pays tribute to the 343 firefighters who selflessly gave their lives to save others on September 11th, 2001.

Participants make four loops throughout LMCU Ballpark. That's equivalent to climbing the height of the World Trade Center.

New this year, kids can learn all about fire safety. There's also a pancake breakfast after the climb. All money raised will go to the National Fallen Firefighter's Foundation, along with local firefighters and organizations that support them.

On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. The opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m.

