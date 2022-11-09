West Michiganders honor 9/11 victims in attack’s 21st anniversary

A collection of events throughout the area paid respect to the near 3,000 lives lost on September 11, 2001.

MICHIGAN, USA — Despite raging showers in some areas, organizers throughout West Michigan continued an annual, solemn commemoration in honor of the thousands of lives lost now 21 years ago.

In the city of Lowell, 28-year-old lifelong resident Jake Davenport continued a tradition he began last year by placing thousands of American flags in front of the city’s Riverwalk stage.

“I had participated in the Boy Scout 9/11 Salute down at the Gerald Ford Museum for the last several years,” Davenport said. “I decided I wanted to do something here. It's bigger than myself, it's bigger than any one person. It’s about remembering that we won, who sacrificed, who passed away on 9/11. And everyone who's given up so much for the sake of others.”

In Grand Rapids, 13 ON YOUR SIDE photojournalist Matt Main captured the Boy Scouts of America leading the community on their 9/11 Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute, an all-day event at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

The museum’s flag was lowered to half-staff. At around 9:46 a.m., members of the city’s fire department rang a bell to remember Flight 11, which crashed into the World Trade Center’s North Tower at the same time.

The salute took place across the state of Michigan, according to the Boy Scouts of America’s website.

In Muskegon, that same salute also happened aboard the historic WWII warship, the USS LST 393. 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Ellie Ray was there when Scouts when the salute concluded, which was followed by a performance of Taps.

