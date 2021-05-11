Hungry? Grand Rapids Restaurant Week is here

Check out more than 50 participating restaurants over the next week for special deals and delicious meals.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Restaurant Week kicks off today — Friday, Nov. 5.

It’s your chance to taste the city with delicious dishes from more than 50 participating restaurants.

Last year, things looked different because of the pandemic with restaurants offering more take-out and outdoor dining options. That’s why businesses say this year is going to be a lot more fun.

The Grand Rapids Brewing Company is just one of the many restaurants you can check out this week.

“I think we’re in a really good place to come out, we do our best here at GRBC to make sure everyone is safe. They feel safe while they’re dining, our staff feels safe, I’m really big on making sure my team is comfortable," said Madeline Balog, executive kitchen manager at GRBC.

"So we go out of our way to respect that we’re still in a pandemic but we really do want you to start getting back outside. Socializing is important and this Restaurant Week is a great way to do it."

The digital pass is back, which allows guests to check-in at 3 locations over the next week and in return receive two exclusive food-themed gifts.

The pass also earns you a coupon for a return visit to each restaurant you visit.

For example, you get $10 off at the Grand Rapids Brewing Company when you come back.

GRBC reopened with brand new menu items including pizzas. Each team member is designing a pizza pie of the month. Money from pie of the month sales are donated to a local charity.

“We want to make sure our team is involved, they’re being creative, they’re creating is being used and we want to give back to our community. We’re a community-orientated environment. That’s probably my favorite thing is the pie of the month but it's a brand-new menu for us so there’s so much to check out," Balog said.

In the same spirit of giving, Grand Rapids Restaurant Week donates money to a scholarship fund for aspiring foodservice professionals.

Restaurant Week runs through Nov. 13.

The restaurant industry has had a challenging time with the pandemic. By taking part in this event you are showing your support, and your taste buds will thank you for it too.

