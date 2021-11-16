Iconic Grand Rapids mansion sold

After trying to sell the beautiful home on Plainfield Avenue, a realtor tasked with selling it decided to make a purchase instead. Here's what's next for the home.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The iconic home on Plainfield Avenue has been the subject of speculation for years.

In May of this year, it hit the market for the first time in decades.

Built in 1940, the home has seen many changes over the years in Grand Rapids.

It boasts 5,300 sq feet, 5 beds, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, a 3-stall attached garage, and stately lion emblems that frame the 1.65-acre estate.

The Purchase price to build the home in 1940? $17,000.

Realtor TJ Homes listed the home. After a few inquires, many people said it simply needed too much work done to it.

Others wanted to purchase it and then level it.

TJ and her husband decided to take matters into their own hands and purchased the home.

They are in the middle of a major renovation, with plans yet to be determined as it is restored to its original glory.

