14 Survivors have come forward in ex-gymnastics coach's sexual assault case

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says that 14 survivors have come forward claiming sexual abuse, adding to the allegations already against the ex-gymnastics coach.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Florida man who is accused of sexually assaulting five young children in three different locations in Kent County, is now being accused of more sexual assaults by multiple victims.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that 14 additional victims have come forward claiming sexual abuse and are working with prosecutors to bring additional charges in the case.

Shannon Guay, 49, was arrested in Florida at his home in Punta Gorda in May on charges of sexual abuse of children as young as 4 while he was a gymnastics coach in Kent County.

Guay was extradited from Florida to Michigan in May.

Currently, Guay is accused of sexually assaulting five minors in three different locations in Kent County, some of which detectives say occurred at Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics, between the years of 2006 and 2008. Guay worked at the business as a coach during that time.

Now, 14 more people who allege sexual abuse have come forward and are working with prosecutors to possibly bring more charges against Guay.

Guay is currently on trial for the original charges in the 63rd District Court in Kent County.

These current charges include six counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree and seven counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree.

His bond was set at $500,000.

This case remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, there are resources available. Reach out to the YWCA 24-Hour Confidential Helpline at 616-454-YWCA (616-454-9922) or the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent Country at 616-336-5160.

