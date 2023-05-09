2 men injured following crash on 28th Street in Wyoming, drivers asked to avoid area

One man had been ejected from the vehicle, resulting in serious injuries, while the other man only received minor injuries.

WYOMING, Michigan — Two men have been hospitalized after a crash in Wyoming Tuesday night.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at 8:30 p.m. in the area of South Division and 28th Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two injured 32-year-old men. One man had been ejected from the vehicle, resulting in serious injuries, while the other man only received minor injuries.

Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, however police said other parties involved in the crash stayed on scene to speak with them.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 28th St. and S. Division while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or https://www.silentobserver.org.

