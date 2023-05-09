Man accused of murdering 60-year-old man appears in court

Sharieff Massey, 45, is accused of killing Alevandro Williams on April 7. He appeared in court Tuesday for a probable cause conference.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been arraigned in the April 7 homicide of a 60-year-old man in Grand Rapids.

Sharieff Massey, 45, is accused of killing Alevandro Williams on April 7. He appeared in court Tuesday for a probable cause conference.

Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department were called to the area of Oak Park Drive SE around 7:20 a.m. on April 7, where they discovered Williams' body.

Massey, who is Williams' nephew and was temporarily living at the home, was determined to be the only person home at the time of Williams' death. In addition, court documents say there were inconsistencies in Massey's story from that day.

Police have charged Massey in the killing due to his interview and evidence from the scene.

Williams' death was later determined to be a homicide. The cause of death is blunt force trauma.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.