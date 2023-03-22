Woman's body found near Muskegon Heights intersection

Police say the woman, in her late 50's, was found about 30 feet into the woods off the intersection of Hovey Avenue and Glade Street.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating after a woman's body was found near an intersection Wednesday.

Police Chief Maurice Sain tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE the woman, estimated to be in her late 50's, was found about 30 feet into the woods off the intersection of Hovey Avenue and Glade Street.

At this time, there are no signs of foul play. Police have sent the body for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation by the Muskegon Heights Police Department.

