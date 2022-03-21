GRFD seeking information about 'suspicious' fire at Tatum Bookbinding

Investigators are still working to identify the cause of the fire that destroyed Tatum Bookbinding Company. Now, they're asking for the public's help.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is seeking information about the fire at Tatum Bookbinding Company on March 14, which investigators are calling suspicious.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the building on Wealthy Street around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the building. While no one was inside the building and no injuries were reported, the business was destroyed by the fire.

Nearby businesses were temporarily closed, although no other buildings were damaged.

Tatum Bookbinding Company has been in Grand Rapids for over 100 years. It was demolished after the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Fire Department is asking for the public's help to aid the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or silentobserver.org.

Fire authorities are also reminding other businesses to alert authorities of any suspicious activity. Security cameras should be frequently reviewed to watch for this activity.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.