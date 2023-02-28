Kent Co. Medical Examiner rules death of 1-year-old a homicide, GRPD investigating

Police were called to a local hospital around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 to examine the child, who later died there.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the death of a child on Feb. 19, after the toddler arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to a local hospital around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 to examine the child, who later died at the hospital.

The Kent County Medical Examiner completed an autopsy of 1-year-old Kai'Yanni Jones Tuesday, ruling the death a homicide.

GRPD says this is an ongoing investigation and asks anyone with information to contact them or Silent Observer.

Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website.

