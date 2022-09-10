Phillip Smith, 62, was bound over to circuit court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. He is expected back in court in February for a pre-trial hearing.

MUSKEGON, Mich — The estranged former father-in-law of a Muskegon County wife and mother is heading to trial in her shooting death.

Phillip Smith, 62, was bound over to circuit court on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and will head to trial on several charges.

Smith is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Ashley Ridge in her driveway back on Oct. 6, at her home near Laketon Avenue and Getty Street in Muskegon.

Ridge's family tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE she was a wife and a mother of four.

Witnesses told police they had seen Smith and the victim arguing outside before he shot her in the head. An eyewitness attempted to intervene in the dispute prior to the shooting.

Documents also showed Smith denied committing the crime in a subsequent interview with investigators and that he had instead visited the home of a friend in Hesperia.

The friend later told authorities Smith had been emotionally distraught and appeared to have been intoxicated.

During the visit, Smith allegedly confessed to his role in the shooting. The suspect told his friend Ridge wasn’t telling him the truth.

Investigators later found a revolver and several spent bullet casings among the suspect’s belongings, the filings showed.

In addition to the primary open homicide charge, Smith faces several weapons-related offenses.

Back in October, we spoke to James Ridge Sr., who was Ridge's father-in-law. He said Ridge had requested a Personal Protection Order against Smith but the request was denied due to a lack of evidence.

Reflecting on his daughter-in-law’s death, Ridge said his entire family is hurting, adding that his son has no intention of ever returning to the home where the shooting happened.

“She left behind four kids, little girls, well, actually five because they're trying to get custody of one,” he said.

Ridge describes Ashley as “super friendly and happy all the time and loved her children and loved her husband.”

Smith remains in the Muskegon County Jail pending trial. He is expected back in court in February for a pre-trial hearing.

