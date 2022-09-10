Father-in-law of Muskegon woman shot says judge denied protective order prior to death

A Muskegon County man says his daughter-in-law’s death could have been prevented had a judge granted a personal protection order.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County man says his daughter-in-law’s death could have been prevented had a judge granted a personal protection order. Ashley Ridge, 30, was shot and killed Thursday in the driveway of her home on Ray Street in Muskegon. Authorities say the shooting happened following a family dispute.

On Friday the Muskegon County Prosecutor charged Phillip Ray Smith, 62, with open murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Prosecutors say Smith is a repeat offender.

James Ridge Sr. said Ashley and his son James lived with his ex-wife, who had requested a PPO against Smith. Ridge told 13 On Your Side a judge denied the request due to a lack of evidence.

“I think he would have walked right through that, but it doesn't matter,” said Ridge. “[There are] principles involved and steps that should have been taken, and who knows if this could have could have been avoided had he signed it? You never know. I doubt it. But you'd never know.”

Reflecting on his daughter-in-law’s death, Ridge said his entire family is hurting, adding that his son has no intention of ever returning to the home where the shooting happened.

“She left behind four kids, little girls, well, actually five because they're trying to get custody of one,” he said.

Ridge describes Ashley as “Super friendly and happy all the time and loved her children and loved her husband.”

PPOs in Muskegon are filed in Muskegon County Family Court but are not available online. 13 On Your Side has requested the documents via the Freedom of Information Act. We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.