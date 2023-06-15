Michigan State Police cruiser crushed in crash, multiple serious injuries

Multiple people are seriously injured, including MSP troopers, after a bad crash in Muskegon Thursday night.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two Michigan State Police troopers are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a stolen car in Muskegon Thursday night.

MSP says that troopers from the Grand Rapids Post were involved in a crash at the intersection of Holbrook and Peck while assisting in pursuing the stolen vehicle.

Police say that the stolen vehicle was heading westbound on Holbrook and struck the assisting MSP cruiser at the intersection of Peck.

The two occupants of the suspect car and two troopers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Lt. Michelle Robinson of the MSP said.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Peck Street near Marsh Field.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District Investigative Team and Sixth District Accident Investigator are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and we have a crew at the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

