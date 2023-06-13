Montague High School principal involved in Title IX investigation

The majority of the FOIA report is heavily redacted meaning a lot of details have been taken out including exactly what happened that sparked the investigation.

MONTAGUE, Mich. — The principal of Montague High School is being investigated under Title IX for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with district students. According to the US Department of Education website, “Title IX requires schools to adopt and publish grievance procedures for students to file complaints of sex discrimination, including complaints of sexual harassment or sexual violence.”

Documents obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE through a Freedom of Information Act Request showed principal Curt Hansen was placed on paid, non-disciplinary administrative leave on March 13, 2023.

The majority of the 86-page FOIA report is heavily redacted meaning a lot of details have been blocked out including exactly what happened that sparked the investigation.

A letter from Superintendent Jeffrey Johnson informed Hansen that the district and the school board are investigating allegations of potential misconduct and that they reserve the right to impose disciplinary sanctions up to termination, based on their findings.

On Friday, March 3, an email sent to Johnson claims students were sexually harassed, emasculated and bullied by school staff. The sender's name on that email was also redacted in the documents.

"I want you to understand the severity of their actions and words. I expect them to be held accountable and reprimanded by Montague Public Schools," the email to the superintendent said. "If you do not hold them accountable and they are not reprimanded for their actions, I will explore public media and or legal options."

Another email sent to the superintendent asked if they could see the surveillance video related to the incident but Johnson said it would be hard to share the video due to Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act rights.

On March 27, 2023, Superintendent Johnson said the district launched a full Title IX process after getting formal complaints. Johnson referred to it as a federal process that takes time and could last between 60-90 days. Hansen, he said, will be on leave until the process is complete.

According to Hansen's LinkedIn page, He has been the principal of the high school Since August of 2021 and was previously the principal of Nellie B. Chisholm Middle School from August 2009 to June 2014.

In the letter sent to Hansen, district officials told him to immediately turn in all keys, documents, computers and electronic devices. He was also told to have no communication about the investigation with any current or former student or with any other school employees, volunteers or community members.

Hansen was also told he was not able to be present on school property or at a school-sponsored event unless directed to be present by a district administrator.

A spokesperson for the district confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that this investigation remains active as of June 13, 2023.

