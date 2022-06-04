Man arraigned in connection to woman's body found on White Pine Trail

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old Mecosta County man was arraigned Sunday in connection with a woman's body found on White Pine Trail.
Police have identified the suspect as Dakota Handrich. He is being held without bond on a charge of non-negligent homicide.
Police say they found 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Godfrey's body on White Pine Trail near Colburn Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Handrich and Godfrey were acquaintances, police say. They believe this was an isolated incident.
