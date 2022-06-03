x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman's body found discarded on White Pine Trail, suspect arrested

The Big Rapids Police Department says they arrested a 23-year-old Mecosta man for open murder.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Big Rapids Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old Mecosta County man in connection with a woman's body found on White Pine Trail early Friday morning.

Police say they found 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Godfrey's body on White Pine Trail near Colburn Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday. 

Through an investigation police were able to identify and arrest the 23-year-old suspect for open murder. 

Police believe this was an isolated incident. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Victim in Holland shooting 'played dead' while suspect killed other man, court docs say