Woman's body found discarded on White Pine Trail, suspect arrested

The Big Rapids Police Department says they arrested a 23-year-old Mecosta man for open murder.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Big Rapids Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old Mecosta County man in connection with a woman's body found on White Pine Trail early Friday morning.

Police say they found 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Godfrey's body on White Pine Trail near Colburn Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Through an investigation police were able to identify and arrest the 23-year-old suspect for open murder.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

